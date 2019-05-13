ChannelAdvisor’s (ECOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.02 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.01.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE ECOM opened at $9.63 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 million, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $901,009. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 70,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 95.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 93,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.