Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $163.72 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

