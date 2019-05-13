Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $111.98 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

