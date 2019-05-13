Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cerner by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,536,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,201,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Cerner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cerner by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Cerner by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,132,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,364,000 after purchasing an additional 141,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $69.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.57 per share, with a total value of $608,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

