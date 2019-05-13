Cerner Co. (CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $69.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.57 per share, for a total transaction of $608,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cerner by 72.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

