Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.13 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$14.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.03 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.860000068856215 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.89%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 14,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,120.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

