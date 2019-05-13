Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (CPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPAC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $750.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $101.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

