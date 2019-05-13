CB Financial Services (CBFV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBFV. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $104,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,582 shares of company stock worth $193,731 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

