Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

In other news, Director Donald S. Moss bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Davis bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,073.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 605,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

