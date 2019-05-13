Cascades (CAS) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAS. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.26. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.990000025571957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

