Cascades (CAS) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAS. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.26. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
