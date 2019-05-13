Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 152,450 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,450 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

JAZZ stock opened at $139.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

