CareDx (CDNA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

CDNA opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.09. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 1,250 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,072 shares of company stock worth $6,150,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 365,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 303,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

