Care.com (CRCM) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

“We continue to expect a topline reacceleration in 2019 driven by increased marketing investments and ongoing product enhancements as the unfavorable WSJ report doesn’t appear to be materially impacting user trends. After reducing our adj. EBITDA forecasts, our price target falls to $17, or 16.0x EV / ‘20E adj. EBITDA.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRCM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Care.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Care.com has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Care.com will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Krupinski sold 6,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $131,949.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,562.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,096,516.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,096,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,234 shares of company stock worth $1,758,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Care.com by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Care.com by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 932,070 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Care.com by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Care.com by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

