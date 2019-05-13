Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FTS International Inc (FTSI)

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTS International in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 285.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $8.00 on Monday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $877.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FTS International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FTS International by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTS International by 1,904.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.