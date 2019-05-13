Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,302 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,619,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,660 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

