Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$144.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$140.60 and a 1 year high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

