Cameco (CCJ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of CCJ opened at $10.07 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Cameco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

