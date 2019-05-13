Camden National (CAC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.80. Camden National has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan acquired 867 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $28,376.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $88,862. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1,746.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.