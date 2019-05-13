California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,484 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $242,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $225.40 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.46.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

