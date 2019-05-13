California Public Employees Retirement System Has $67.01 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $67,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,562.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $92.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Nasdaq’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

