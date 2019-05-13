Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Position Boosted by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794,176 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,271,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 87.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after buying an additional 2,254,092 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $444,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $9.25 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

