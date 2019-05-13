BWS Financial Lowers Avaya (AVYA) Price Target to $22.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target reduced by BWS Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Avaya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.06.

AVYA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. Avaya has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avaya by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

