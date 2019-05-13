Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 7,126 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 803,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for 3.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 26.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 261,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 72.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

