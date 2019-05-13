Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $169,540.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Joseph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,367 shares of company stock worth $1,504,761 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,508,000 after buying an additional 387,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 104,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 996,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 995,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

