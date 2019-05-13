Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 673.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 858.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 743.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

