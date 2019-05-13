Brokerages Set Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) Target Price at $687.50

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 687.50 ($8.98).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 552.50 ($7.22). 319,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vesuvius will post 4867.00004280259 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 60,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01), for a total value of £371,655.77 ($485,634.09).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

