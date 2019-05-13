Brokerages Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) PT at $57.86

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.86.
SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.77.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after purchasing an additional 160,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.