Brokerages Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) PT at $57.86

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,614,000 after purchasing an additional 160,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

