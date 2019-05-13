Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (GPC) Price Target at $104.50

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 14,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,697. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

