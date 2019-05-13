Brokerages Set EnerSys (ENS) Price Target at $90.92

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

ENS traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $62.57. 533,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,367. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other EnerSys news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,001.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 1,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

