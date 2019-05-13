Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Price Target at $30.09

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.09.
AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.
In other news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $59,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,277.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,608,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
AXTA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,831. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
