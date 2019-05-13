Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Price Target at $30.09

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $59,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,277.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,608,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 675,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after buying an additional 226,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

AXTA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,831. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.