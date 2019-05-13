Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 614,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,768,172.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 605,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,425. The company has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $21.97.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.