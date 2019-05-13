Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 614,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,768,172.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 605,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,425. The company has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

