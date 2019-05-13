Brokerages Anticipate Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $29.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $118,506.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $342,027.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $645.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

