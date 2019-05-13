Brenntag (BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.64 ($62.38).

BNR opened at €44.53 ($51.78) on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

