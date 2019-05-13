Boston Partners Buys 218,387 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,387 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HomeStreet were worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $764.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.33 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Sandler O’Neill raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,087.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $56,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

