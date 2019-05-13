BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Receives €52.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.52 ($61.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

EPA BNP opened at €44.91 ($52.22) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

