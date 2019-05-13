BMO Capital Markets Raises Match Group (MTCH) Price Target to $75.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Aegis upped their target price on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Match Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $69.24. 3,641,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 99.82% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,290,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $659,097.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,308.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 863.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

