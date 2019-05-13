Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.17.

BPMC stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.53. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $194,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $35,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $240,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 17.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

