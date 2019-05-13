bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 138,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,017,981.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $938,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,030 shares of company stock worth $4,511,663 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $133.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.50. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $87.49 and a 12-month high of $199.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,184.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.43.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

