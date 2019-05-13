Blue Apron (APRN) Shares Down 1.2%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 13,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,337,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several research analysts have commented on APRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

The stock has a market cap of $158.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.79 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $17,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,011,018 shares of company stock worth $17,264,434. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 890.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 264,970 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

