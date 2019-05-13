Bloom Energy (BE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Bloom Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

BE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.20. 1,016,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,455. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $285,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,928 shares of company stock worth $9,783,815. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 475,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $49,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $49,811,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,256,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 229,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

