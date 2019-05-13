Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (BUI)

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $21.93.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

