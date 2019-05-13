Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) Stake Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

