Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

