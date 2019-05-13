BitRent (RNTB) Price Hits $0.0002

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One BitRent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates and YoBit. BitRent has a total market cap of $189,479.00 and $1,275.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00300515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00777708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00127898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

