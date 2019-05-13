BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Up 207.5% This Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $217,316.00 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 207.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,285,890 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

