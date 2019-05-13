BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $101.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.66 million to $107.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.36 million, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $153.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. 797,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.41. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 30,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $153,544.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $337,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,078,335 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,895. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,380,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,292,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 296,173 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 881.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,734,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,692 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 836.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

