Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIO. Barclays lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $300.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

