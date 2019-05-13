BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.49. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,023.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

