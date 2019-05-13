Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (TLG) a €28.50 Price Target

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been given a €28.50 ($33.14) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.41 ($31.87).

TLG opened at €26.05 ($30.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. TLG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 52-week high of €27.60 ($32.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.69.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

