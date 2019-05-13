Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $248,742.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 185,931,776 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.